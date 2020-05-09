Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 56,144 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,803% compared to the average volume of 2,951 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $2,231,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $869,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock worth $22,673,349. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1,205.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dropbox by 24.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 41.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

DBX opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.31 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Livongo Health Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
Livongo Health Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat
ADMA Biologics Shares Down 18.1% on Analyst Downgrade
ADMA Biologics Shares Down 18.1% on Analyst Downgrade
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade
KAR Auction Services Shares Down 11.3% Following Weak Earnings
KAR Auction Services Shares Down 11.3% Following Weak Earnings
Cannae Trading 5.2% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Cannae Trading 5.2% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Traders Purchase Large Volume of ANGI Homeservices Put Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of ANGI Homeservices Put Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report