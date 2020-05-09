Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 56,144 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,803% compared to the average volume of 2,951 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $2,231,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $869,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock worth $22,673,349. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1,205.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dropbox by 24.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 41.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

DBX opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.31 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

