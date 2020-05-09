Investors Purchase Large Volume of Brookfield Asset Management Put Options (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,986 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average volume of 88 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,063 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,263,000 after purchasing an additional 615,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,324,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,785 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,791,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,356,000 after purchasing an additional 843,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.02.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

