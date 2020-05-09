Investors Purchase Large Volume of Herbalife Nutrition Put Options (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 19,596 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,283% compared to the average volume of 1,417 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

