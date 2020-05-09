International Seaways Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,304 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,906% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

NYSE:INSW opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Seaways has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $619.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.50 and a beta of 0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSW. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

