Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,524 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,612% compared to the typical volume of 89 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on J shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

