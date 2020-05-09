Yelp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,817 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,577% compared to the typical volume of 292 call options.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Yelp by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,937 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $28,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 153,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,348 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,442 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

