Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Gree,Inc. stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Gree,Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

About Gree,Inc.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

