Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Shares of HDSN opened at $0.84 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.69% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,161,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

