Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HCAP. TheStreet lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a current ratio of 15.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Harvest Capital Credit has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,854.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 18,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,567.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 86,199 shares of company stock worth $335,390. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Eastern Bank owned about 0.24% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

