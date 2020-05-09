Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Heska has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $550.02 million, a P/E ratio of -407.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.44). Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heska will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heska by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

