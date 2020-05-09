Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a negative net margin of 962.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $54,945.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,179 shares of company stock worth $249,087. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 75.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 346,635 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.