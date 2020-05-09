Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides a wide range of financial products and services to corporate clients and millions of individual customers. It provides services through outlets across China, overseas subsidiaries and a global network of correspondent banks as well as Internet Banking, Telephone Banking and self-service banking. It provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, and other financial services worldwide. Its personal banking segment provides personal joint account for fixed deposit or current deposit, personal loan, personal insurance, card business, personal wealth management services, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. Its corporate segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDCBY. ValuEngine cut Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IDCBY stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

