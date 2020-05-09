Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOLF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE GOLF opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.82. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,083 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.