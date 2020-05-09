Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of GTN opened at $13.15 on Friday. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gray Television by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gray Television by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Gray Television by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 152,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

