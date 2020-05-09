Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given News Sentiment Rating of -1.43

Media stories about Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Paypal earned a coverage optimism score of -1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.84. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

