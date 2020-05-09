Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.18). Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DCPH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

DCPH stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,845.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,890. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

