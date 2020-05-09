Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Lowered by Analyst

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Davita in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

DVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $80.76 on Friday. Davita has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Davita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Davita by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Davita by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

