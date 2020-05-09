Huron Consulting Group Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

HURN opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $954.18 million, a PE ratio of -196.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,122.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $67,457.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,575 shares of company stock valued at $193,357 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.