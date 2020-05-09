Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

HRTG stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.66. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.39 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 176,112 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 153,465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 585,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 190,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 461,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

