Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Henry Schein, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 217.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

