Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HPP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

HPP opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.50%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert L. Harris II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $644,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $299,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,667.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 113,125 shares of company stock worth $2,654,710. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 45.9% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

