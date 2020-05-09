SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPoint Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 245.03%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.42.

Shares of HPR stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.33. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.