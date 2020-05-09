Brokers Set Expectations for Five9 Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five9 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Five9’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIVN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.41.

Five9 stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $106.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.85 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $13,121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Five9 by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $84,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,974.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,784 shares of company stock valued at $12,631,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

