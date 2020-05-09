Diamondback Energy Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

FANG stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

