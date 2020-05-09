HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Analysts at Imperial Capital upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPoint Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HPR. SunTrust Banks cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

Shares of HPR stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. HighPoint Resources has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.36.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

