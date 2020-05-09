Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Lifted by Imperial Capital

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Imperial Capital upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of FANG opened at $42.08 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after buying an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after buying an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 137,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

