Research Analysts Offer Predictions for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 72,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Rue acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $67,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.