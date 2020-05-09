Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $114.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.