Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Bancshares Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

FBMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

FBMS opened at $19.68 on Friday. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $15,175,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.