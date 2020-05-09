Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand has set its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSOD opened at $36.75 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -459.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $474,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,193,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $171,829.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,924.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,235 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Earnings History for Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cornerstone OnDemand Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Cornerstone OnDemand Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Logitech International Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
Logitech International Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday
UBS Group Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds
UBS Group Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds
Intel Receives Media Impact Score of 2.83
Intel Receives Media Impact Score of 2.83
Manchester United Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00
Manchester United Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00
Shopify Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds
Shopify Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report