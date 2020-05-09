Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSOD opened at $36.75 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -459.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $474,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,193,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $171,829.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,924.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,235 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

