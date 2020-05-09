Logitech International (LOGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $268,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,457 shares in the company, valued at $33,548,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.