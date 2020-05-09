UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. UBS Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS Group stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

