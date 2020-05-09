Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Media Impact Score of 2.83

News articles about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a news sentiment score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the chip maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Intel’s score:

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.