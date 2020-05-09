Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00

Media headlines about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MANU opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65 and a beta of 0.86. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Manchester United had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $217.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

