Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Shopify (TSE:SHOP) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Shopify earned a coverage optimism score of 2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
These are some of the news articles that may have effected Shopify’s score:
- Shopify’s new app makes it easier for merchants to sell on Pinterest – Engadget (engadget.com)
- As Shopify passes RBC to become No. 1, the Canada market curse gets put to the test – Financial Post (business.financialpost.com)
- Will Shopify (SHOP) Be The Next Amazon? – Yahoo Finance (finance.yahoo.com)
- During Pandemic, Shopify Woos A Wave Of Small Businesses Eager To Get Online – Forbes (forbes.com)
- Amazon's Empire Is Vulnerable to 'Rebel' Incursions (finance.yahoo.com)
Shares of TSE SHOP opened at C$989.06 on Friday. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$326.69 and a 1 year high of C$1,043.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$698.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$574.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -895.08.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
