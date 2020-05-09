Very Positive Media Coverage Likely to Affect Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Share Price

Press coverage about Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) has trended very positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Reliability earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:RLBY opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. Reliability has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

