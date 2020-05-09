HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 3.00

News stories about HP (NYSE:HPQ) have trended positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the computer maker an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of HPQ opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

