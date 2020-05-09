Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Price

News coverage about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Activision Blizzard earned a coverage optimism score of 2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Activision Blizzard’s ranking:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $74.79.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

