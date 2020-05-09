Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Share Price

Press coverage about salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. salesforce.com earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the CRM provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected salesforce.com’s score:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $175.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.86. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.54, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,962.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,506 shares of company stock valued at $64,309,853. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

