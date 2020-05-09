KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Earns Media Impact Score of 2.00

Headlines about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of KKR opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

