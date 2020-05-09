IBM (NYSE:IBM) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 1.89

News articles about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a media sentiment score of 1.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected IBM’s score:

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $122.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. IBM has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.07.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $177,213.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,311.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.