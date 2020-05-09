American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 3.00

Media headlines about American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Express earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the payment services company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

