Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Earning Very Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) have been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Oceaneering International earned a news impact score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Oceaneering International’s ranking:

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

In other news, CEO Roderick A. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,785. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis acquired 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.