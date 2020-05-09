Extremely Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Share Price

News headlines about Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) have been trending extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Newmont Goldcorp earned a media sentiment score of 4.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Newmont Goldcorp’s analysis:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $66.06.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,401 shares of company stock worth $1,895,618 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

