Favorable News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price

News articles about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Shopify earned a media sentiment score of 2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the software maker an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $475.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Shopify from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.96.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $708.97 on Friday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $242.23 and a 12-month high of $739.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

