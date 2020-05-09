Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Madison Square Garden earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSG shares. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.60.

MSG stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.15 and a 200-day moving average of $263.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.68 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $182.47 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $250,968.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,592.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

