Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $563.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $581.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.32.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total value of $1,013,993.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,625 shares of company stock worth $19,909,935. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

