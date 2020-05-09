SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.45

Media stories about SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SPY earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

XSPY opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. SPY has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

About SPY

SPY Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles.

