Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kinder Morgan earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the pipeline company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.35 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

