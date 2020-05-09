Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s score:

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 141.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.